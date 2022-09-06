Chronald
Chronald effects are mostly energizing.
Chronald is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Chronald. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Chronald sensations
Chronald helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
