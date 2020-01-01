Cinderella 99 meets Mr. Nice’s G13 Skunk to create Cindy Le Pew by Gage Green Genetics. With two greats in the mix, this standout strain has both a great bag appeal and high yields. Expect tight, frosty buds with sweet, fruity, and skunky terpenes. Nice and balanced, Cindy Le Pew will keep you moving forward.
