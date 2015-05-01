Cindy White is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Cinderella 88 and Princess with uplifting effects that are ushered in by an earthy, floral aroma. With a heavy resin potentially inherited from her lineage, Cindy White has a potency that won her 1st place in the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in the “People’s Choice” category.
