HybridTHC 29%CBD

CK5

aka Candy Kush #5

CK5, aka Candy Kush #5, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jungle Boys from a genetic cross of Triangle Kush x Original Z bx. This is a potent strain for fans of energizing and creative effects. Its pale green, super-frosty buds produce an olfactory combination of cream and petrol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed CK5, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

