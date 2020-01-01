ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cocoa Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Cocoa Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3 1 reviews

Cocoa Kush

Cocoa Kush

A Blueberry cross from DJ Short, Cocoa Kush takes a female Blueberry Sativa and an original DJ Short Blueberry male to create a structurally kush hybrid that produces elongated buds with swollen violet calyx flowers that come coated in clear trichomes. The flavor profile of the strain is complicated with nutty, licorice, chocolate notes followed by a creamy, floral, fruity background that lends heavily to this strains top-shelf qualities. The strain is potent with a thick smoke that can sometimes take your breath away before leaving you in a dreamy bliss. 

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Cocoa Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cocoa Kush nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Strain
Cocoa Kush

Products with Cocoa Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cocoa Kush nearby.

Most popular in