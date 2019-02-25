ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cookie Puss
Cookie Puss

Cookie Puss

Bred by Jinxproof Genetics, Cookie Puss is a hybrid cross of Cat Piss and GSC. Big, tight, resinous buds offer sweet and earthy aromas with notes of lime and pine that jump out of the bag and into your senses. Keep your eyes peeled because some phenotypes have beautiful pink flowers. Cookie Puss offers a soothing experience.

Lineage

Cat Piss
GSC
Cookie Puss

