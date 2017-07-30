ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cat Piss
Sativa

3.8 301 reviews

Cat Piss

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 301 reviews

Cat Piss

Originally a clone-only phenotype of Super Silver Haze, Cat Piss is a sativa-dominant strain that has a uniquely pungent ammonia-like stench reminiscent of its name. It has been crossed with other strains to create seed lines with varying phenotypes including indica-dominant varieties, however it is generally considered to be more of a sativa. The flavors are sweet with undertones of pine, and the high is uplifting and cerebral with a nice relaxing body feel that makes it a good option for daytime use.

210 people reported 1596 effects
Happy 54%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 44%
Talkative 36%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Pain 20%
Nausea 11%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 11%
Headache 7%

Lineage

Strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Cat Piss
Strain child
Cookie Puss
child

Good Reads

Show all

5 cannabis strains with unusual (and arguably terrible) aromas
5 cannabis strains with unusual (and arguably terrible) aromas
Weekend Weirdness: Which Animal’s Pee Smells Like Cannabis?
Weekend Weirdness: Which Animal’s Pee Smells Like Cannabis?
The Medical Minute: Terpenes, Brain Injury, and HIV
The Medical Minute: Terpenes, Brain Injury, and HIV

