  3. Copacabana
Hybrid

Copacabana

Copacabana

A Brazilian landrace sativa, Copacabana was selectively backcrossed by the team at Anesia Seeds. With a shorter flowering time, consumers can expect long, lanky buds that put out a sweet, fruity, and herbal aroma, bringing about a soaring high that will put you into a state of curiosity and positive energy. Copacabana is a great choice for those looking to stay out late, dance, and celebrate.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

