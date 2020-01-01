A Brazilian landrace sativa, Copacabana was selectively backcrossed by the team at Anesia Seeds. With a shorter flowering time, consumers can expect long, lanky buds that put out a sweet, fruity, and herbal aroma, bringing about a soaring high that will put you into a state of curiosity and positive energy. Copacabana is a great choice for those looking to stay out late, dance, and celebrate.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Copacabana nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Copacabana nearby.
Products with Copacabana
Hang tight. We're looking for Copacabana nearby.