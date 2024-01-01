stock photo similar to Creme de Grapaya
Hybrid

Creme de Grapaya

Creme De Grapaya is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Terp Wizard from a genetic cross of Papaya x Grape Cream Cake F2. This fruit-forward strain makes excellent hash. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creme De Grapaya, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



