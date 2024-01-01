stock photo similar to Crispy Sugar
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Crispy Sugar

Well, ain't that sweet! Crispy Sugar is a hybrid strain released as part of Cookies and Lemonnade's Medellin line, combining Medellin with Honey Bun. The buds are dense, dabbed in purple and thickly coated in glorious trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crispy Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Crispy Sugar

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Crispy Sugar products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Crispy Sugar near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight