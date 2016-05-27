ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critters Cookies
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Critters Cookies

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.8 5 reviews

Critters Cookies

Critters Cookies

Critters Cookies blends the power of Cookies’ parentage with the energy driven hybrid White Fire Alien OG to offer an aroma of distinct lemon funk with a sweet cakiness that lingers in the air. The strain is a balanced 60/40 sativa-leaning cross that is equal parts energizing and relaxing, and is naturally suited for physical discomfort and pain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for offthewall14420
Member since 2015
I think having 'cookies' in the name is a pretty good indicator that munchies are inevitable. Beautiful buds, coated in trichome with a rather lazy high. Although maybe that's just me. No paranoia. Fabulous cannabis.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Tried suspended’s in WA version of critter cookies. Potent everything, from looks to effects. Stinky bright green frosty nugs. Effects are relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, creative, and munchies. I’d get again by someone else other than suspended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Find Critters Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critters Cookies nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Critters Cookies
User uploaded image of Critters Cookies

Lineage

Strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Strain
Critters Cookies

Products with Critters Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Critters Cookies nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Durban Cookies, Cookie Jar, The Ooze, Strawberry Milkshake, and More
New Strains Alert: Durban Cookies, Cookie Jar, The Ooze, Strawberry Milkshake, and More

Most popular in