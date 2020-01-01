Coming from Crockett Family Farm, Crockett’s Dog is a cross of Guava Dog and their secret family strain. Buds come in a dense lime green structure with a lot of trichomes that put out a loud and pungent guava, grape, and kush smell. The strain works wonders for people with anxiety issues, as it may calm you down and put you to sleep.
