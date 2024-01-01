stock photo similar to Crown Jewelz
Hybrid

Crown Jewelz

Crown Jewelz is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Crown Jewelz comes from London Pound Cake x Zkittlez and is a 60% indica hybrid. It's green bud with cake and candy terps that yields a moderate to high amount of flower and moderate amount of hash. Crown Jewelz grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Crown Jewelz.

