HybridTHC 20%CBD

Crunk Cup

aka Krunk Cup

Crunk Cup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail and Tie Dye. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Crunk Cup is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Lazy Cat Cannabis, the average price of Crunk Cup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Crunk Cup’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crunk Cup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



