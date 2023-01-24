Holy Grail
Holy Grail effects are mostly calming.
Holy Grail potency is higher THC than average.
Holy Grail is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Holy Grail - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Holy Grail strain effects
Holy Grail strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Pain
- 9% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
