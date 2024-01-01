Crushed Ice
Crushed Ice is a cannabis strain bred in collaboration between Farmer and the Felon and Molecular Genetics, though its genetics are currently unknown. Crushed Ice won the Outdoor Total Terpene Content category at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards for its abundance of both beta and alpha pinene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and humulene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crushed Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Crushed Ice strain effects
Crushed Ice strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
