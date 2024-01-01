stock photo similar to Crystal Candy XL Auto
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Crystal Candy XL Auto

Crystal Candy XL Auto is an indica-dominant, autoflowering strain bred by Sweet Seeds through multiple generations of their Crystal Candy Auto. This strain was developed to grow tall, vigorous plants that evoke candy shop terps, including bubble gum, melon, and tart strawberry, with high resin production. Crystal Candy XL Auto has relaxing effects and a moderate 20% THC. The original Crystal Candy strain won first place for indica flower at the 2017 Spannabis Champions Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crystal Candy XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

