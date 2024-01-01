stock photo similar to Crystal Lobster
Crystal Lobster
Crystal Lobster is a weed strain bred by Cipher Genetics as part of his line of Blue Lobster crosses released in 2024. It's highly anticipated because Blue Lobster is the Maine Trees selection of the Compound Genetics cross of Apples and Bananas x Eye Candy aka Facade. Blue Lobster took three awards at the East Coast 2023 Zalympix. Facade itself comes from Eye Candy and is very visually appealing. Crystal Lobster is a cross of White Churro x Blue Lobster. We're still learning about Crystal Lobster so leave a review about how it looks, smells, tastes, feels and how it grows.
