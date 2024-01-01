stock photo similar to Darkberry Boogie
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

Darkberry Boogie

Darkberry Boogie is an indica-dominant weed strain released by The Green Bee in 2020 and made from a genetic cross of Purple Kush x Raspberry Boogie. This is a relaxing strain with a palate of lush berry, earthy, and sharp pine notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Darkberry Boogie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

