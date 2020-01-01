- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Large dense colas with crystal-coated calyxes can be expected from Daybreaker, a cross of Chemdog and Joseph OG. Bred by the Gage Green Group, Daybreaker puts out a delicious sweet fuel aroma with a welcomed high that balances both mind and body, allowing consumers to focus and be present.
