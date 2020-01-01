ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Daybreaker
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Daybreaker

Hybrid

Write a review

Daybreaker

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

Daybreaker
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Large dense colas with crystal-coated calyxes can be expected from Daybreaker, a cross of Chemdog and Joseph OG. Bred by the Gage Green Group, Daybreaker puts out a delicious sweet fuel aroma with a welcomed high that balances both mind and body, allowing consumers to focus and be present.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Daybreaker nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Daybreaker nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Products with Daybreaker

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Daybreaker nearby.