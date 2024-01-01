stock photo similar to Dayger
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Dayger

Dayger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tiger’s Milk and Daybreaker. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Dayger is a spicy and citrusy strain that has a lemon and pine flavor with hints of diesel and skunk. It also features a stimulating and uplifting high that can help with fatigue, depression, and creativity. Dayger is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dayger effects include feeling energetic, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dayger when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Dayger features flavors like spicy, citrusy, and piney. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Dayger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dayger has frosty and fluffy buds that have light green tones with orange hairs. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed in the morning or afternoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dayger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Dayger

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dayger products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dayger near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.