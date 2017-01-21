ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Desert Star
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Desert Star

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Desert Star

Desert Star

Desert Star is a sweet and earthy 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain that offers a motivating, upbeat buzz to keep you productive and stress-free. Exclusively available at Encanto Green Cross under the “Chong Certified” label, Desert Star is a treat for all the senses as it shimmers with a constellation of crystal-tipped trichomes.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for jpalm14
Member since 2016
Got some of this at yilo in phoenix last week, 20 an 1/8th, figured it would be just meh but man it feels like the truest 50/50 ive ever had. euphoria right off the bat, happy etc, then rolled on into the og section, melted for about an hr. could hold its own against the top shelf stuff hope they...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for bigtaz745
Member since 2015
cbd thc? nice flower, good flavor. is it one of your guys flower. why is they any information on it?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for Lunarjane
Member since 2015
Love it, calm, creative, energy and not dwelling on pain or anxiety!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
write a review

Find Desert Star nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Desert Star nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Desert Star

Products with Desert Star

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Desert Star nearby.

Most popular in