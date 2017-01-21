Desert Star is a sweet and earthy 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain that offers a motivating, upbeat buzz to keep you productive and stress-free. Exclusively available at Encanto Green Cross under the “Chong Certified” label, Desert Star is a treat for all the senses as it shimmers with a constellation of crystal-tipped trichomes.
