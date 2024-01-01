stock photo similar to Diablo Rojo XL Auto
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Diablo Rojo XL Auto

Diablo Rojo XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Dark Devil Auto and Strawberry Cola Auto. This is a blocky, resinous strain ideal for extraction; its purple-red buds ooze with tree fruit, herbal, and sweet cola terps. Diablo Rojo XL Auto offers consumers happy, chatty effects. It won first place for Best New Autoflowering Strain at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diablo Rojo XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Diablo Rojo XL Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Diablo Rojo XL Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Diablo Rojo XL Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.