Diablo Rojo XL Auto
Diablo Rojo XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Dark Devil Auto and Strawberry Cola Auto. This is a blocky, resinous strain ideal for extraction; its purple-red buds ooze with tree fruit, herbal, and sweet cola terps. Diablo Rojo XL Auto offers consumers happy, chatty effects. It won first place for Best New Autoflowering Strain at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diablo Rojo XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
