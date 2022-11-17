Diablo Wind
Diablo Wind effects are mostly energizing.
Diablo Wind is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain was created by Houseplant Cannabis, a California-based cannabis company founded by Seth Rogan. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Diablo Wind - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Diablo Wind sensations
