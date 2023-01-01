Disco
Disco is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake x Lime Vines, and bred by Fountainhead Seeds for a collaboration with Cookies. Disco has the prismatic shine of a disco ball, with green and purple buds that glimmer with calyxes and thick orange hairs. Expect a mouth full of candied lime with a creamy vanilla diesel aftertaste, and a potent cerebral buzz that will get you on the dance floor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Disco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
