HybridTHC 20%CBD

Divinity 35

Divinity 35 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two unknown strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Divinity 35 is reported to have 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Divinity 35 features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Divinity 35 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Divinity 35's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divinity 35, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



