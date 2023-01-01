Divinity 35
Divinity 35 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two unknown strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Divinity 35 is reported to have 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Divinity 35 features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Divinity 35 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Divinity 35's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divinity 35, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Divinity 35Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Divinity 35 products near you
Similar to Divinity 35 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—