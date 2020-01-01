ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
DJ's Gold

DJ's Gold

DJ’s Gold is a cross between the legendary DJ Short Blueberry and Kosher Kush. The strain holds onto the delicious sweet blueberry flavor while adding a piney and lemony flavor from Kosher Kush. Along with its tasty terpene profile, DJ’s Gold is also a high-yielder, easy to grow, and produces dense, dark green buds with stark orange pistils. The relaxing high may leave you content, allowing you to either get out and enjoy the day or stay home on the couch.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
DJ's Gold

