Doc Brownie
Doc Brownie is an indica-leaning hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Doc Brownie. If you've smoked Doc Brownie recently, let us know about it by leaving a review.
Doc Brownie strain effects
Doc Brownie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
