HybridTHC 25%CBD

DOC x Island Mountain Headband

DOC x Island Mountain Headband is a cannabis strain from breeder Rebel Grown. Vermont and California-based Rebel Grown is known for winning Emerald Cups with his Double OG Chem work, with roots in OG Kush and Chemdog. DOC x Island Mountain Headband is a cross of Double OG Chem and Island Mountain headband. We’re still learning more about this strain so leave a review about how it feels, looks, smells, tastes, and how it grows.

