Doctor Punch
Doctor Punch effects are mostly calming.
no flavors reported yet
Doctor Punch is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Doc OG and Purple Punch #9. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Doctor Punch - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
