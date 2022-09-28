Dog Park
aka Dog Park #5
Dog Park effects are mostly energizing.
Dog Park is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Dog Park - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Dog Park weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dog Park sensations
Dog Park helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dog Park products near you
Similar to Dog Park near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—