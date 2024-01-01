stock photo similar to Dognanza
Dognanza
write a review
Dognanza is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Chemdog and made from a genetic cross of Banana OG x Chem 91. This strain evokes that petrol-backed funk of Chemdog with the sweetness of banana and earthy kush. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dognanza, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to DognanzaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dognanza products near you
Similar to Dognanza near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—