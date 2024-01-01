stock photo similar to Dognanza
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Dognanza

Dognanza is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Chemdog and made from a genetic cross of Banana OG x Chem 91. This strain evokes that petrol-backed funk of Chemdog with the sweetness of banana and earthy kush. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dognanza, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Dognanza

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dognanza products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dognanza near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight