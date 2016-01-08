ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Doox
Sativa

4.4 5 reviews

Doox is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Purple Cow and the legendary hybrid Chemdawg. The effects will set in quickly, delivering an intense body buzz coupled with dreamy euphoria. Doox flowers typically bloom in pale pastel greens masked by a dense coat of frosty resin. Pungent and skunky, this strain is sure to fill the room with its strong sour aroma. 

Reviews

5

Member since 2016
This is a great pick me up for when you have things to do. I use it for my arthritis and muscle pain and it's just the right amount of pain relief without making you too tired to function.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Member since 2016
Fire ! Bright green sticky and full of crystals. Nice energetic head buzz
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Member since 2016
Very unique smell to this particular strain. Its a happy, motivated high that I prefer to smoke in the morning with a nice mug of coffee. I would definitely recommend trying this strain!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Purple Cow
Chemdog
