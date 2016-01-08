Doox is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Purple Cow and the legendary hybrid Chemdawg. The effects will set in quickly, delivering an intense body buzz coupled with dreamy euphoria. Doox flowers typically bloom in pale pastel greens masked by a dense coat of frosty resin. Pungent and skunky, this strain is sure to fill the room with its strong sour aroma.
