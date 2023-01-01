stock photo similar to Doses n Mimosas
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Doses n Mimosas

Doses n Mimosas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bottle Wash and Tahitian Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Doses n Mimosas is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Doses n Mimosas features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Doses n Mimosas typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Doses n Mimosas's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Doses n Mimosas, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

