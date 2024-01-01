stock photo similar to Double OG Chem S1
Double OG Chem S1
write a review
Double OG Chem S1 is a cannabis strain from breeder Rebel Grown. Vermont and California-based Rebel Grown is known for winning Emerald Cups with his Double OG Chem work, with roots in OG Kush and Chemdog. Double OG Chem S1 is the winning strain bred back to itself—or ‘selfed’. We’re still learning more about this strain so leave a review about how it feels, looks, smells, tastes, and how it grows.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Double OG Chem S1Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Double OG Chem S1 products near you
Similar to Double OG Chem S1 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—