Hybrid

Double OG Chem S1

Double OG Chem S1 is a cannabis strain from breeder Rebel Grown. Vermont and California-based Rebel Grown is known for winning Emerald Cups with his Double OG Chem work, with roots in OG Kush and Chemdog. Double OG Chem S1 is the winning strain bred back to itself—or ‘selfed’. We’re still learning more about this strain so leave a review about how it feels, looks, smells, tastes, and how it grows.

