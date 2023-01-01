stock photo similar to Downshift
Downshift

Downshift is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Southbound and HSB. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Downshift is known for its relatively high THC content, typically around 20-22%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Downshift features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Downshift typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Downshift's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Downshift, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review



