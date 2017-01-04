ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Dr. Bubbles

Dr. Bubbles

Dr. Bubbles is a delicious strain with roots in Y2K Bubble Gum and Gupta Kush. This lip-smacking marriage of flavors creates a sweet and decidedly floral combination that is pleasant but not debilitating. Colorado Seed Inc. bred this strain to boost the yield of Bubble Gum with the hearty genetics of Dr. Gupta, leading to stalky aromatic plants that finish in approximately 8 to 9 weeks. 

 

Lineage

Gupta Kush
Bubble Gum
Dr. Bubbles

