stock photo similar to Dr. J
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 32%CBD

Dr. J

Dr. J is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes and distributed by Phinest Cannabis, made from a genetic cross of Chauffeur x Jealousy. As a child strain of our 2022 Strain of the Year, Dr. J is a pungent, eye-popping strain that manifests as big, deep violet buds with lime green accents and pale ochre pistils, shrouded in thick trichomes. It can often express as much as 32% THC, and has a palate of earth, funk, diesel, vanilla, and sweet dough. Dr. J is a sedating strain that induces the munchies; medical patients may find that it provides relief to symptoms related to arthritis and eye pressure.  If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dr. J, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Dr. J

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dr. J products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dr. J near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight