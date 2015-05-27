Dreamer’s Glass is a hybrid cannabis strain that delivers dreamy euphoric effects alongside heavy body effects that let you settle deeply in relaxation. This strain is great for patients needing potent relief of nausea and mild pain, but expect to feel more and more anchored to your couch as you increase the dose.
