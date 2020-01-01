Not much is known about Dutch Dynasty from Phantom Farms. It combines the uplifting effects of Blue Dream with a little known strain, Dutch Donkey, to create a unique bouquet of berries and earth. The effects of this hybrid are balanced, offering happy mental effects and a warm physical high.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
No reviews yet.
Find Dutch Dynasty nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dutch Dynasty nearby.
Lineage
Products with Dutch Dynasty
Hang tight. We're looking for Dutch Dynasty nearby.