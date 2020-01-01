Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, Early Lemon Berry crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Member Berry RBX (the Pink Grapefruit pheno). Offering a relaxing high, Early Lemon Berry is a great choice for daydreamers looking to create. Consumers can expect notes of sweet lemon, berry, orange, and grapefruit flavors.
Strain spotlight
