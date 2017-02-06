ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Jamaican Pearl
Sativa

4.3 50 reviews

Jamaican Pearl

Jamaican Pearl

Jamaican Pearl is a sweetly potent outdoor sativa strain from Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds whose presence will bring a taste of the Caribbean to cannabis consumers. Jamaica is home to sativas of astounding quality and potency, selectively bred for countless generations. This strain, a genetic cross between Marley's Collie and Early Pearl, provides a nice breezy cerebral sensation with tropical flavors. 

 

Effects

39 people reported 286 effects
Euphoric 69%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 43%
Energetic 41%
Stress 56%
Anxiety 56%
Depression 23%
Pain 23%
Nausea 17%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 30%
Dizzy 15%
Paranoid 10%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

50

Avatar for Antique-Toy
Member since 2010
Upon my trip to Germany with my band, we happened to get hold of someone that grew this strain. The strain made our stay in Germany the best part of our tour, because we stayed outside in parks just making music all day for our entire stay. Excellent for outdoor stoners.
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Tathagata
Member since 2014
I was lucky enough to first try this strain about 9 years ago. The smell of the herb had a pleasant sweet spiciness, but nothing remarkable. It was well flushed and cured, and had a light, sweet taste with no harshness. I have never since experienced such a relieving calm from any other strains. It...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Irish91
Member since 2011
This is one of my absolute favorite strains to date. I smoke everyday and this is the cheapest stuff at the dispensary i go to (Sun Valley Caregivers) and its my favorite. $20 bucks an eight on happy hour, hellz yea. The high is really cheery and uplifting. I vaped it and the high lasts about 1.5-2 ...
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for ThaBlasian206
Member since 2011
Some very medical stuff. After using this strain I immediately felt I could use the day to do anything I wanted and had no anxiety about any upcoming bull the world wanted to hand to me today. I definitely feel more creative and also more focused and a great urge to learn more about things I like an...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Pheonix22
Member since 2014
Managed to get my hands on some Jamaican Pearl a week ago and its rather good ! I mainly smoke Indica strains but decided to try a Sativa this time round. Its a creeper, so after smoking, it takes about 10 minutes for the high to kick in, but when it does - its amazing. Its a very sleepy, relaxing h...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

Marley's Collie
Early Pearl
Jamaican Pearl

Most popular in