East Coast Alien is an energetic sativa-dominant strain with pungent OG flavors. The buds are tangled in pistils and the aroma of gasoline, and the exhale is forest floor and mint. Effects come quickly, imbuing the consumer with an uplifted tranquility that dissolves stress and woe after a long day. The buzz is inspiring without being overstimulating, creating a balanced sativa buzz to assist in staying active, finishing chores, or simply enhancing mood.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
BurninateDabs
Dastomba
brycekurk
LotusKai
zerobeck
Find East Coast Alien nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry East Coast Alien nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with East Coast Alien
Hang tight. We're looking for East Coast Alien nearby.