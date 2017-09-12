ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. East Coast Alien
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of East Coast Alien

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 17 reviews

East Coast Alien

East Coast Alien

East Coast Alien is an energetic sativa-dominant strain with pungent OG flavors. The buds are tangled in pistils and the aroma of gasoline, and the exhale is forest floor and mint. Effects come quickly, imbuing the consumer with an uplifted tranquility that dissolves stress and woe after a long day. The buzz is inspiring without being overstimulating, creating a balanced sativa buzz to assist in staying active, finishing chores, or simply enhancing mood.  

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

Show all

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
A very good morning/mid day smoke, ECA normally has high THC content ranging in the mid 20%. Definitely has strong diesel aroma, light green coated in gorgeous white trichromes with some orange hairs. Good for staying productive, you can still function.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I'm surprised by some of the low scores for this strain, but it's early. I have used this medication before and can say that it is a very potent medication with all the Sativa attributes you'd expect but with a sedating effect if you don't get out and do something or smoke too much. Flavor and smo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for brycekurk
Member since 2017
Extremely potent looking, while having a strong powerful effect, but gentle in how it comes about/onto you. A true sativa-dominant strain in every traditional sense of the phrase. And a very quality powerful strain assuming it's grower knew half of what he was doing. Blankets and layers of keef like...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for LotusKai
Member since 2017
Holy cow what a POTENT strain this is! It takes 2 powerhouse strains and makes them better! The buds look like a typical diesel shape, cone with fingers coming off. Color is a deep green with tight dark orange hairs and covered in white trichomes. It doesn't reek of diesel despite the NYCD in it, mo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for zerobeck
Member since 2014
East Coast Alien is so fire. If you ever want to know how aliens feel all the time, you should smoke this. It really gives you some creative ideas, and doesn't slow you down at all.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find East Coast Alien nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry East Coast Alien nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of East Coast Alien
User uploaded image of East Coast Alien
User uploaded image of East Coast Alien
User uploaded image of East Coast Alien

Lineage

First strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Alien OG
parent
Strain
East Coast Alien

Products with East Coast Alien

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for East Coast Alien nearby.

Most popular in