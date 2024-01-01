stock photo similar to Eden’s Fire
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Eden’s Fire

Eden’s Fire is a hybrid weed strain bred by Elev8 Seeds, and made from a genetic cross of Forbidden Fruit x Chili Verde. This strain fires up the body with tingles while relaxing the mind; expect a zesty mouthful of spice and tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eden’s Fire, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

