Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Egyptian Musk

Egyptian Musk

Bred I&I Genetics, Egyptian Musk crosses a (Chem Tange x Bubblegum) male with a Blueberry Diesel female to create a sativa-heavy hybrid. It has a pungent gas aroma with sweet berry undertones that compliment its attractive purple hues. This strain offers a relaxing body high from your head to your toes.

Avatar for Heitz25
Member since 2019
Ehh it was kinda average, maybe a little above average. It got me i high and I’m happy when I’m high soooo...
feelings
GigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Egyptian Musk

