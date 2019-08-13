Bred I&I Genetics, Egyptian Musk crosses a (Chem Tange x Bubblegum) male with a Blueberry Diesel female to create a sativa-heavy hybrid. It has a pungent gas aroma with sweet berry undertones that compliment its attractive purple hues. This strain offers a relaxing body high from your head to your toes.
