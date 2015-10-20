ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blueberry Diesel
Hybrid

4.1 338 reviews

Blueberry Diesel

aka Blueberry Sour Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

CalmingEnergizing

Blueberry Diesel
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs. Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming, making this a popular choice for many kinds of consumers.

Effects

243 people reported 1735 effects
Happy 59%
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 28%
Stress 35%
Depression 28%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

Reviews

338

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Blueberry Diesel
Strain child
Egyptian Musk
child

Most popular in