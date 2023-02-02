El Capitan
stock photo similar to el capitan
THC 17%CBD 0%Myrcene
El Capitan potency is higher THC than average.
El Capitan is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of El Capitan - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to El Capitan
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
El Capitan strain effects
El Capitan strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop El Capitan products near you
Similar to El Capitan near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—