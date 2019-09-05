Bred by DNA Genetics, El Fuego is a cross of their most resinous cultivars. The idea was to create a high-yielding strain for concentrate production or breeding projects. Buds are nearly white with thick trichomes coating a dark green flower. The high is strong, putting consumers into a happy, relaxed state that may keep your head bobbing to your favorite music for hours to come.
