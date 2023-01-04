Eli's Hair
aka Eli, Hella Stoopid
Eli's Hair potency is higher THC than average.
Eli’s Hair, also called Eli and Hella Stoopid, is a zingy, sativa-dominant strain named in honor of the breeder’s brother, who used cannabis both recreationally and medicinally. It offers the perfect morning pick-me-up, with 24% THC on average, blueberry terps, and a funky aftertaste by combining Stoopid Fruits with Hella Jelly, the pick for California's 2021 Grow Off competition.
