Bred by Humboldt Seed Company for the band Slightly Stoopid, Stoopid Fruits is a sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossing Apricot Papaya and Strawberry Dream Queen, this strain stinks of sweet tropical flavors with fruity accents. The high offers an uplifting and happy high that will transport you to a warm sunny beach.

Avatar for 4everfour20
Member since 2017
This new strain was a pleasant surprise! I really enjoyed it. It kicked in really fast, and the high lasted quite awhile. I'm looking forward to picking up some more.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
